What people are doing differently when it comes to weddings

Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:27:01-04

With nearly half of 2020 engaged couples delaying their celebrations, the wedding industry has adapted and is embracing new trends. To fill us in on what new things couples are planning is Shutterfly wedding expert, Clair Roche.

Many couples have been forced to reimagine their wedding after tons of cancellations and new restrictions came into play during 2020. Tons of new trends have arrived as newlyweds opt for weddings with a smaller amount of guests but bigger celebrations. Couples are asking themselves what they really value and what they want to do rather than investing in the typical things.

"I feel like there's no such thing as a typical wedding anymore because they all look so different," she says.

New trends include upscale backyard weddings and wedding weekends, with a small group traveling somewhere to celebrate for multiple days rather than just one. Even though the trends are changing, Clair says newlyweds are still spending the same amount on weddings as they did before.

New trends in weddings mean new trends for favors as well. On Shutterfly, couples can get things like personalized wine glasses or blankets for a weekend away or cute napkins for a backyard event.

