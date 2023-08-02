What sets NDO H2O apart from the rest

NDO H2O Founder, Manning Sumner, joined Inside South Florida to share how his water is good for you and the environment.

“Aluminum is a very sustainable packaging, and it starts with that,” says Sumner. “Then, what goes in the can is something that we take a lot of pride in. It's a seven-step reverse osmosis process. Then, we hit it with ultraviolet rays, and we're taking all the impurities out of it. Then, you have to add the essential minerals back in it.”

