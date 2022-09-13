Watch Now
What to consider before having lip fillers

Posted at 2:12 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 14:12:19-04

Lip fillers are an in demand cosmetic procedure. Founder, Provider, and Medical Director at Cosmetic Injectables Center, Dr. Sherly Soleiman, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you achieve a natural-looking lip enhancement.

“The most common myth that I hear in my office is that lip fillers are not natural looking,” says Soleiman. “That's understandable because there is that one person who's overly plumped and the other people that actually have natural looking lips go unnoticed.”

For best results, patients should consider having their procedure performed by an experienced practitioner.

“As long as you're going to a well-trained injector who's been doing this and knows the proper techniques and uses good products, such as Juvederm Ultra XC and Juvederm Volbella XC, can help deliver natural-looking results,” says Soleiman.

For more information, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist

