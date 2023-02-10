What to expect during the big game

The big game is only days away. Event Host Live's Host, Angela Lauren, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to this year.

"We're looking at the Chiefs. We're looking at the Eagles,” says Lauren. “It's going to be really fun out there in Arizona and we're so excited.”

This year’s half-time performer is musical superstar and icon, Rihanna.

“It's really exciting that Rihanna is coming back after taking a five-year hiatus, but it does not come with new music,” says Lauren.

For more information, follow @AngelaLauren1on Instagram