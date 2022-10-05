What to expect from the new Pictionary with Jerry O'Connell

Watch Now
One of America's favorite games, Pictionary has come to life on WSFL-TV with an all-new show hosted by Actor Jerry O'Connell. He joined us on Inside South Florida to share more about the show.

“It's really funny. I asked my boss after we did the first couple of episodes,’why is this job so much fun?’ And my boss was like because everybody knows how to play Pictionary,” says O'Connell. “It's so true. It's just such a joy to do this show on television, my bosses have figured out the perfect way to take it from doing it with your family and friends to doing it on TV.”

The show airs every day of the week at 1:30 pm on WSFL-TV.

“We have a QR code that you can use to play along at home. It's so cool and modern,” says O’Connell. “We're all used to Pictionary and just doing it on like whatever scrap paper we have. But this is super professional.”

The show consists of two teams who play the game with a celebrity guest on each.

“I have to say, my favorite celebrity guest so far has been my wife, Rebecca Romain who came. It was really funny, we did a few episodes,” says O’Connell. “We went out to dinner that night, and my wife went, ‘I now know why you're so happy these days, that was a lot of fun.”

Watch Pictionary weekdays at 1:30 pm on WSFL-TV.

