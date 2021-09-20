Watch
What to know if you're facing repossession

Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 20, 2021
Now that many of the pandemic protections are coming to an end, several people are facing repossession of their assets. WSFL Trusted Advisor Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group spoke with us about what options are available.

Creditors are being more aggressive than ever. Used vehicle prices are through the roof making companies even more eager to get those cars back and resell. Van Horn warns not to assume you'll have time to make up missed payments. If you do get this option, make sure it's in writing so they can't backtrack. If not, he says to start looking at your Chapter 13 bankruptcy options where you can get caught up over a 5-year period.

The Eviction Moratorium has ended and companies have already started setting sale dates for foreclosed homes. In this situation, you should address these as quickly as you can. There is a bill of rights for individuals, so make sure you know your rights, especially with the help of an attorney.

Get the help you need at the law offices of Van Horn Law Group, which is now open 7 days a week, and offers free consultations.

