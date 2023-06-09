Watch Now
What to know when buying an electric vehicle

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 18:30:04-04

Author, Transportation and Electric Car Expert, Brian Moody, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you before purchasing an electric vehicle.

“Think about how much range you need because range is going to help determine price. Range and price go together. For more range, it’s usually a higher price,” says Moody. “If you consider that first, you should be in good shape to find the right electric car for you.”

For more information, visit AutoTrader.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Polestar.

