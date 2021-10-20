What to know when buying new construction

More and more buyers are opting for new construction when hunting for a home. Buying new construction is a unique process, and broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green, a husband and wife team at Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, shed some light on the process.

There is a misconception that you don't need a real estate agent or someone to represent you when buying new construction. As a buyer, having good representation is important. Realtors work with builders all the time so they know the process very well, all while also making sure you're getting exactly what you paid for.

It can take up to two years to close on new construction. During this time buyers are sure to have questions for the builder, and an agent can help you communicate those questions. A big mistake buyers make is not hiring a home inspector, Patty says. An agent has the knowledge to make sure nothing goes undone or unnoticed before closing.

You can learn more from Patty and Chris by clicking here, or giving them a call at 954-667-7253