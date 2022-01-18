What will the return to the workplace look like?

After another challenging year, it’s important to understand the trends that will impact workers and business in 20-22. Here to provide some timely insight is business expert, best-selling author and DailyPay chief innovation and marketing officer Jeanniey Walden.

Most of the workforce is optimistic about how things will go this year as more and more people return to a somewhat normal work environment. Walden says the two main things people are focused on is physical and financial well-being. Everyone is looking to stay safe and have the financial security to battle inflation as well as save for any emergencies.

Employers and employees are opting for a hybrid work schedule, which allows people to work in the office certain days and at home the rest of the week. The "Great Resignation" has many employees asking themselves if they're making enough money at their jobs and if they genuinely want to do this for the rest of their lives. This had lead employers to offer more incentives, like working from home or transportation credits.

DailyPay can be one of those incentives. It allows employees to get paid the next day to help them avoid insufficient fund or overdraft fees with their financial institution.