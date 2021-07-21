What will workwear look like when we return to the office?

With the time spent working from home, blazers and tailored pieces have taken a backseat while loungewear has stepped to the forefront. So, what will our revolutionized workwear look like? Nordstrom managing fashion editor, Kate Bellman, helps us figure it out.

According to Bellman, the two trends that are here to stay are comfort and versatility. Taking these forward and incorporating them with work wardrobes will bring a completely new attitude to the office.

One thing you can never go wrong with is plaid. Mixed plaid prints can pair nicely with joggers, which will give you the comfort you're longing for. Shirt dresses can easily be dressed up with a nice jacket and sleek pair of boots.

Men can rework some of the outdoor gear they bought while exploring a new hobby at home. Pairing something like a puffer vest with a blazer and dress pants will give you a polished look.

Starting July 28 you can shop an amazing sale at Nordstrom featuring all the products in the clip above!