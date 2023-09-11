What you need to know about filing Chapter 13

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share the facts about filing for Chapter 13.

“People are surprised to know that there are certain debts that actually will not be discharged at the end of your three-to-five-year plans,” says Van Horn. “Mortgage and car loans are generally secured loans. Those loans can't be discharged. If they're discharged and you don't pay them, what they’ll do is take the collateral. Now, the good thing about Chapter 13, it'll allow you to get caught up on a car loan and mortgage over a three-to-five-year period.”

