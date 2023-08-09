What you need to know about impact windows

SafeGuard Impact Windows & Doors’ CEO and Founder, Paul Pemberton joined Inside South Florida to share the benefit of installing energy efficient windows.

“A big misconception is if you put impact windows and doors in your home it will be energy efficient,” says Pemberton. “When you go to an energy efficient glass, no heat is going through. “It provides a 20 to 30% energy savings depending on the direct sun exposure that you have and the condition of your current windows.”

