What's coming for Kelan Allen

Posted at 2:53 PM, May 10, 2021
Kalen Allen has kept us laughing from YouTube to the Ellen Show. He stopped by the show to catch us up and on everything that's happened in between.

Allen spoke about hosting the Ellen Show, saying it was a dream come true.

"Out of everything I've had the blessing to do so far in my career, that was definitely number one," he said. "That is something I would do every day."

Hosting the show helped Allen shed his imposter syndrome and any doubts or fear regarding if he would be accepted into the new space. His YouTube series Personal Kalen was a way for people to get to know me on a more personal level," he says.

"I think for me, especially after having so many people come to me from a place of, we just want you to entertain us, that was not okay," he says. "I was not okay with that, because I knew that I was more than that, and it was my job to say no this is the persona I'm going to give you and this is the persona you're going to take. "

You can catch Kalen Allen on social media at @TheKalenAllen

