What's coming to Orlando this summer

Summer is coming up and for tons of Floridians, that means a trip to Orlando. No matter what theme park you're going to or where you'll be staying, here are some tips on how to book the best vacation.

Orlando is home to some of the best tourist attractions in the world. These ventures are taking safety seriously to help you make up for any missed travel plans last year, as many are offering great deals and new experiences.

Universal Orlando's Island of Adventure will be launching Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. At SeaWorld you'll be able to ride the steepest vertical in the state with the Ice Breaker Coaster. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an 18-month long celebration starting in October.

If theme parks aren't your thing, you can enjoy hiking trails, see manatees in the wild, or enjoy some of the many restaurants and shops.

