What's new in South Florida restaurants, arts, and sports

There's nothing like a night out on the town in South Florida. Whether your fancy a bite to eat, love the arts, or are just ready for football season to start, Ray Dueñas, Manager of Events and Marketing at the Miami Herald, has something for you.

You're going to want to make a reservation for one of the newest and freshest restaurants. Mediterranean flavors focused on fresh cuisine come together at Meet Dalia. Modern interpretations of classic meals will have you ordering multiple dishes. There's also a wide array of options to choose from, including a raw bar with oysters, lobster, stone crab, and more.

Beyond food, South Florida is also a cultural hub for the arts. Several hospitals have been turning to the arts to help cancer patients cope with treatment and the side effects of it. Music, drawing, painting, and sculpting have all helped patients connect with others and get a sense of relief.

College football is just a couple of weeks away and the University of Miami is ready. Last week it came out UM is ranked number 14 heading into the season. Number one is Alabama, and the two will face off in the season opener on September 4 during a neutral zone game in Atlanta.