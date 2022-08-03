Whats New With Drew?

It's time for our favorite segment, “What’s New With Drew?”, Miami's number one hit music station, Y-100's, Radio Personality and Music Director, Drew On Air, joined Inside South Florida to share what the station has in store for its listeners.

“We raised a lot of money for dogs at our last event, La Veranda,” says Drew. “Executive Producer , Chris , celebrated her birthday. We ate and we drank, and we had so much fun and raised a lot of money for a great cause.”

Y-100 has a lot of exciting events coming up, including a pool party this Thursday, July 28th.

“Who doesn't want to party at the Fountaine Bleau in Miami Beach? The lineup includes Tate McRae, Iann Dior, Em Beihold, and Nicky Youre. It is going to be a vibe,” says Drew. “You can't even buy tickets. You can only win your way in. When you hear the song, “Mood,” on Y-100 be the 10th caller. The Inside South Florida fam has tickets as well.”

Drew also talks about celebrating Y-100s nomination for the prestigious Marconi award.

“Our listener base is phenomenal. We've done incredibly,” says Drew. “Nobody cares about ratings in terms of listeners. Our bosses really like good ratings though. It has been a great situation. We are up for a Marconi award for the Best Top 40 radio station in the country.”

Drew also shares about the importance of working within the community and giving back.