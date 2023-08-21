Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

"What’s New with Drew: Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour coming to the 305"

Posted at 10:26 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 10:26:09-04

Y100 Announcer, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to share why the town is excited to welcome Beyonce this weekend.

“There are so many celebrities that will be at Beyonce’s concert. This is one of these artists that will bring the entire city out to catch her live. It is a Beyonce weekend,” says Heyman. “We've been given away tickets on Y100. It's going to be an incredible show. The excitement level is through the roof, and you can feel it. There's an electricity in the city right now. Welcome to the 305 Beyonce.”

For more information, visit @drewonair

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com