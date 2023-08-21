"What’s New with Drew: Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour coming to the 305"

Y100 Announcer, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to share why the town is excited to welcome Beyonce this weekend.

“There are so many celebrities that will be at Beyonce’s concert. This is one of these artists that will bring the entire city out to catch her live. It is a Beyonce weekend,” says Heyman. “We've been given away tickets on Y100. It's going to be an incredible show. The excitement level is through the roof, and you can feel it. There's an electricity in the city right now. Welcome to the 305 Beyonce.”

