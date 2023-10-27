What’s New with Drew: Britney Spears' “The Women in Me,” and Y100 Jingle Ball

Y100 radio host, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to chat about the latest pop culture buzz, including Britney Spears' new memoir 'The Woman in Me' and ways to secure Y100's Jingle Ball tickets.

Drew dished out his thoughts on some of the biggest revelations from Britney Spears' tell-all, 'The Woman in Me.”

“She didn't have a platform like we do now on social media,” says Heyman. “Where you can get on and say how you feel about certain things.”

With South Florida’s biggest holiday party right around the corner, Drew also spoke about the star-studded lineup coming to Y100's Jingle Ball celebration.

“Starting at $31, you get to see Marshmallow and AJR, you got Ludacris and Flo Rida, LANY, so many more,” says Heyman. “And this week we just announced Nicky Jam hitting that stage, Shaggy, Kpop sensation Alexa. It's gonna be such a legendary show. We're so excited and again, tickets on sale for just $31 and of course, you can listen to Y100 to win your tickets.”

For more information, follow @drewonair