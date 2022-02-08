What's new with Drew from Y100

Drew from Y100 is one of the most popular voices in SoFlo. He's hilarious and keeps everyone up to date on the hottest topics while spinning the hits! On this new segment of "What's new with Drew," a very special guest joined him, his mom Stephanie!

When Drew came down with COVID he kept everyone up to date on how he was doing through social media. In order to make sure no one else in his home got sick, he decided to go stay with his mom. While he quarantined in her backroom she made sure he had everything he needed to get well and get back to his own house.

Stephanie says Drew was just a little needy while she was taking care of him, but she's glad he's feeling better.

