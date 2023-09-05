Watch Now
"What's New With Drew: NSYNC Reuniting?

Posted at 2:12 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:12:34-04

Y100 Announcer, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to share his thoughts about a possible NSYNC reunion tour.

“We saw this happen with Backstreet Boys. Nobody believed it and it happened. They went on tour,” says Heyman. “It all started when there was a meme shared by Justin Timberlake and JC, and they're dancing and doing the whole thing. Then, it was announced that Justin Timberlake is doing “Trolls” again, and that four of the members are going to be doing it with him. It's a rumor. It can happen.”

