What’s New with Drew: Pop Culture Roundup and Giving Back to the SoFlo Community

Y100 Radio Host, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to chat about the latest pop culture buzz – from Patrick Dempsey being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, to recapping the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, and counting down the days until Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour movie.

And that’s not all. Drew also shared how Y100 is spreading holiday cheer in the community by putting cash in your pockets for the holidays, organizing a turkey drive, and sharing how listeners can secure tickets to Y100's Jingle Ball event.

“‘Y100 $100 bill,’ you could buy a lot of things with a with a $100 bill,” says Heyman. “You gotta be tuned in on the iHeartRadio app, listen for that keyword. Once you hear that at the top of every hour you call in. We're just we're making it rain across South Florida Jason Carter.”

Drew has also teamed up with South Florida businesses, raising over $20,000 to provide turkeys for families in need this year.

“We're getting close to 1,000 turkeys and we're giving them around Broward and all of South Florida,” says Heyman. “So, it's happening at La Veranda, November 18, it goes down right at noon. We have the mayor of Broward County coming out to do a ribbon cutting and I have so many partners in this whole thing.”

With South Florida’s biggest holiday party right around the corner, Drew shared why listeners should tune into Y100 to snag free Jingle Ball tickets or grab them at the unbeatable price of $31.

“Y100 Jingle Ball is coming up, it's on a Saturday this year, super excited,” says Heyman. “December 16, Amerant Bank Arena, we have Marshmallow hosting the show. Of course, recently added Nicky Jam and Shaggy, AJR is going to be out there, Ludacris, ‘You ever see him live?’ And Flo Rida is coming back too, Miami’s own.”

For more information, follow @drewonair