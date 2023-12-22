Watch Now
What’s New with Drew: Recapping 2023 and What’s to Come in the New Year

Y100 Radio Host, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida for an end-of-year retrospective, recapping the best moments of Y100's Jingle Ball, highlighting the station's community outreach efforts, and offering a glimpse into what lies ahead in 2024.

"2023 has been a blessing," says Heyman. "I've been able to spend a lot of time with family and friends, build our relationship, and do more television with you guys, radio, more radio stations. Things have just been, I can't complain, like I'm so grateful; I'm so blessed."

