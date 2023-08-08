Watch Now
"What’s New With Drew: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Dates"

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 18:30:03-04

Y100 announcer, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to share why fans are excited about Taylor Swift’s new dates added to the Eras Tour.

“I drove to Tampa to see the Eras tour because there was no Miami date. By the way, the other morning when she announced you could hear the Swifties screaming all over South Florida,” says Heyman. “It was the whole thing. My DMs are in shambles. By the way, we're working on getting tickets. She just announced three dates.”

