What’s New with Drew: Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Pompano Beach

Radio Host, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to share his efforts in spreading Thanksgiving cheer as he will be giving away 1,000 turkeys at La Veranda in Pompano Beach on Saturday, November 19, from 12-3 pm.

“We've partnered with a bunch of people, we got all these turkeys, come through noon at La Veranda right in Pompano Beach,” says Heyman. “Giving away almost 1000 turkeys. we got ‘How You Brewing’ giving away coffee, we got a bunch of people coming out, it's a time to give that's what it is.”

And that’s not all. Drew also shared how Y100 is giving back to the community by putting free cash in your pocket for the holidays.

“The giving never stops,” says Heyman. “So, listen, every hour during the workday, you gotta be tuned in we give you a keyword. Once you hear the key word you call us. And we give you a Y100 $100 bill if you're calling number 10, it's very simple. Listen for the key word, you hear that, you call in, 100 bucks.”

With South Florida’s biggest holiday party right around the corner, Drew shared why listeners should tune into Y100 to snag free Jingle Ball tickets or grab them at the unbeatable price of $31.

“The thing about Y100 Jingle Ball is this, there's somebody for everyone. Whether you like Shaggy, Marshmallow, I mean, the list continues. There's literally somebody on that lineup for everyone. Nicky Jam, by the way recently, is gonna be there to it.”

For more information, follow @drewonair