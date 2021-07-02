Watch
What's next for Pose star Hailie Sahar

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 02, 2021
You've seen her in the wildly popular FX show Pose as the fabulous Lulu Abundance, co-founder of the House of Ferocity, and now Hailie Sahar is moving onto the next project. Although the show has come to an end, she is still feeling wonderful about the Emmy Award-winning performance put on by the cast.

"I feel great for the shift in Hollywood, in terms of being more inclusive to the trans community, more specifically, I know this is really just the beginning and there's so much work to be done," she says. "With a show like Pose, you know for the time that it came out, it was such a huge moment in our society and the world."

Sahar is looking forward to what's next, and making sure inclusivity isn't just a trend. She's continuing to work toward equality for all, especially since the show has ended, and hopes to keep seeing progress being made.

She sees her character, Lulu, as the most complex of all the girls. Lulu is a little bit of a mix of all the characters, being bold and electric and also having a softer side, she says.

"To me, that's more relatable to who we actually are as people. We all demonstrate different sides of our personality," says Sahar. "What I want to be remembered for is that I spoke to the people, and Lulu spoke to the people, she was unafraid to be herself."

Sahar has stepped into the producer role on the Sir Lady Java bio-pic and is continuing her music career. She's also working on a book! You can follow her on Instagram at @HailieSahar and on Twitter at @213Sahar

