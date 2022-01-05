What's to come for the South Florida housing market in 2022

The housing market in South Florida is on fire with no sign of cooling down, but there will be some changes in the new year. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors broker Patty Da Silva and realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties told us what to expect in 2022.

Potential buyers can expect some relief, but not much. Patty says the housing market will have some more inventory, but it's still competitive. Chris says with more houses available, those extremely high asking prices might come down.

Interest rates might also rise in 2022, along with prices for homes. South Florida is still largely a seller's market. The couple suggests all buyers are prepared with all their paperwork and ready to give the best offer on the home they want. Patty and Chris have clients who receive more than 20 offers on their homes, which is why buyers should always go in with an offer that will stand out.

