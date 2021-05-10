What's up with prenups?

With several high-profile divorces happening in Hollywood right now, the word "prenup" has been on people's minds more than ever. Briton Hill, president of Weber Global Management, explains what a prenuptial agreement actually is, and what could be at stake for those who don't have one.

In the case of Bill and Melinda Gates, they're ending a 27-year marriage without a prenup. There are literally billions of dollars up in the air, but there is also the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and stock shares. Hill thinks this divorce will play out similarly to the Bezos divorce.

"A marriage license is a contract, you're signing that contract, so you might as well put your own clauses in that contract," he says.

Hill says a prenuptial agreement is the safest thing to do before getting married. If something were to happen, it won't only save you money but it will also save you time.