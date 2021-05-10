Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

What's up with prenups?

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 13:25:22-04

With several high-profile divorces happening in Hollywood right now, the word "prenup" has been on people's minds more than ever. Briton Hill, president of Weber Global Management, explains what a prenuptial agreement actually is, and what could be at stake for those who don't have one.

In the case of Bill and Melinda Gates, they're ending a 27-year marriage without a prenup. There are literally billions of dollars up in the air, but there is also the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and stock shares. Hill thinks this divorce will play out similarly to the Bezos divorce.

"A marriage license is a contract, you're signing that contract, so you might as well put your own clauses in that contract," he says.

Hill says a prenuptial agreement is the safest thing to do before getting married. If something were to happen, it won't only save you money but it will also save you time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors