When Rapper Trina fell in love with Hip hop

Iconic Hip Hop Star, Trina, joined Inside South Florida to share the moments she knew she wanted to become a performer.

“When I first saw Salt and Pepper, I just was obsessed. I just loved them. I became a huge fan and started paying attention to every woman in R&B and Hip Hop,” says Trina. “Then, when Missy appeared and she burst on the scene in that black trash bag, I was really obsessed, and that's when I was like, I'm going to do that.”

For more information, visit @trinarockstarr and @nyakcognac