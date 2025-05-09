Where Art Meets Appetite: The Joyce and The Window Bring Flavor and Flair to Miami Beach

It’s not every day you find a place where you can admire a Picasso and savor a caviar-topped latke in the same breath, but The Joyce in Miami Beach makes that experience not only possible—but unforgettable. Curated by art collector André Sakhai and helmed by Executive Chef James Taylor, The Joyce and its sister concept The Window at The Joyce are redefining what it means to dine in style on Española Way.

“We wanted to bring a taste of New York and Chicago to Miami,” Taylor explained during his visit to Inside South Florida. “You start with like a New York speakeasy feel. You have to go down a tunnel and enter this dimly lit room with loud music and art on the walls. And that's where my fine dining experience from Chicago comes in with a menu of steaks, pasta, and a few light salads.”

But that’s just one side of the operation. Just outside, The Window at The Joyce offers something completely different: a playful and inventive street-side menu designed for walk-ups. Inspired by the nostalgia of drive-through culture, Taylor and Sakhai broke open a large window facing the pedestrian-only strip and turned it into a high-end fast casual destination.

And the food? It’s as artistic as the walls inside. Chef Taylor highlighted the caviar and latkes as a personal favorite. “It’s the perfect bite,” he said. “There's a couple different starches in the mix to make sure that you get just the right crunch and it stays crunchy forever.” The menu also features an array of elevated burgers that are anything but ordinary. “We are very technique driven, so that every bite you get is the same. You're gonna get a little pickle, onion, sauce, meat, cheese, and bun in the in every bite.” he shared.

Beyond the cuisine, The Joyce is a destination for culture lovers. Rotating exhibitions feature everything from Basquiat to emerging contemporary artists.

If you’re ready to try something new, Chef Taylor’s advice is simple: “It's a very exciting place. Just be ready to have something you haven't had in South Florida before, and be surprised.”

You can learn more and reserve your spot at TheJoyceMiami.com or by visiting The Joyce and The Window at The Joyce in person on Española Way. Whether you’re coming for the art, the bites, or both, it’s one place you’ll definitely want to take a taste of.