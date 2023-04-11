Watch Now
Where Authors, Alisia Dale and Gale Darling, draw their creativity

Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 18:32:39-04

Author, Alisia Dale, and Best-Selling Author, Gale Darling, joined Inside South Florida to share the inspiration behind their latest projects.

“I noticed that there was something missing, and that was books that had a very positive diverse feel to them that my kids could relate to,” says Dale. “This is why Sela is such a special character.” Find this book, "Sela Blue," on Selablue.com

“I just write about the things that I need. If there's something I'm struggling with, I know other people are struggling with it, as well,” says Darling. Find this item, "Magnetic Mindset," on Amazon.com

