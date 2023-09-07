Watch Now
Where Star Amara La Negra’s ambition comes from

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Singer, Reality Star and Entrepreneur, Amara La Negra, joined Inside South Florida to share what drives her.

“I want a lot out of life. Whether I make it or not, I'd never want to die regretting not having done something. Even if I fail, I tried it. There are a lot of people that end up missing out and wishing they could have done it,” says La Negra. “I work as hard because I know eventually there'll be a point in my life where I may not have the same energy, or I may just want to relax. Right now, while the momentum is high, I'm going to do everything I can think of.”

For more information, visit @AmaraLaNegraaln

