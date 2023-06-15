Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Where to find fully loaded gourmet hotdogs in SoFlo

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 18:30:18-04

Fatman Hotdogs & More Owner, Antwan Multimore, joined Inside South Florida to share a tasty American classics that he has taken to the next level.

“I specialize in gourmet hot dogs and sausages,” says Multimore. “The Fatman Philly is what made me famous. That's Philly cheese steak or chicken Philly on top of your hot dog. I also have the Mac Daddy with macaroni and cheese. I have the Fatman 50 Plus, which includes over 50 toppings.”

For more information, visit @fatmanhotdogs

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Fatman Hotdogs & More.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com