Where to find fully loaded gourmet hotdogs in SoFlo

Fatman Hotdogs & More Owner, Antwan Multimore, joined Inside South Florida to share a tasty American classics that he has taken to the next level.

“I specialize in gourmet hot dogs and sausages,” says Multimore. “The Fatman Philly is what made me famous. That's Philly cheese steak or chicken Philly on top of your hot dog. I also have the Mac Daddy with macaroni and cheese. I have the Fatman 50 Plus, which includes over 50 toppings.”

For more information, visit @fatmanhotdogs

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Fatman Hotdogs & More.