Where to find Modern Asian Cuisine in Aventura

Toku Miami’s Chief Operating Officer, John Hart, joined Inside South Florida to share why this restaurant should be on the top of your list of places to dine.

“When guests came to Toku, we wanted them to feel like they were somewhere else and being transported to a fantasy type of world,” says Hart. “We have some of the finest Asian cuisine in the market. Our most popular eclectic dishes include the Szechuan prawns, the lobster risotto, the famous tuna pizza, and our traditional Hong Kong style peaking duck.”

For more information, visit TokuModernAsian.com