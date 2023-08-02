Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Where to find Modern Asian Cuisine in Aventura

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 18:30:04-04

Toku Miami’s Chief Operating Officer, John Hart, joined Inside South Florida to share why this restaurant should be on the top of your list of places to dine.

“When guests came to Toku, we wanted them to feel like they were somewhere else and being transported to a fantasy type of world,” says Hart. “We have some of the finest Asian cuisine in the market. Our most popular eclectic dishes include the Szechuan prawns, the lobster risotto, the famous tuna pizza, and our traditional Hong Kong style peaking duck.”

For more information, visit TokuModernAsian.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com