Where to start when buying a business

If you're looking to buy a business but don't know where to start, or you're worried about the future, you're not alone. Financial expert Nick Bradley has some tips on how to kick start the process, and how to keep your head above water.

Bradley says this is one of the best times in history to buy a business. There are about 10,000 people retiring every day in the country who are business owners who might be willing to sell. Finding a great business that you can grow as well as finance is the first step.

How do you find the business that's right for you to buy, though? You can check out www.bizbuysell.com and see listings of businesses that are up for sale anywhere in the country. Business can be filtered by type, location, cost, and more, to make sure you find a good match for you.

An SBA loan will help you save on down payments, while other programs can help you purchase the business using its own profits which you then pay back over time. Finding the right financing paths can help you more than double your return in the first few years of business.

Right now, it's a buyer's market. Bradley says it's only going to get better from here, even if things aren't going to go back to 100% normal. There's never been a better time to buy a business or become an entrepreneur, he says.

