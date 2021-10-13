Where we stand in the pandemic

Watch
Dr. Oz spoke with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's Cheif Medical Correspondent, to share the lessons we learned from the pandemic, including the missteps we may have made. Dr. Gupta revealed inside information he’s gathered on what went on behind the scenes from Wuhan to Washington as this pandemic unfolded.

Dr. Gupta is worried about why we don't know more about the origins of COVID-19, and Dr. Oz agrees with him. However, overwhelmingly these viruses are passed from animals to humans, so the doctors are hoping to prepare us for the next pandemic, whenever it comes. Although there is a patient zero, there isn't enough transparency in the paperwork to find out who that was. A lesson Dr. Oz wants the world to learn is to not shy away from knowledge and offer more availability to ask questions.

