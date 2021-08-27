Which renovations will make your home more marketable, and which to avoid

If you’re a homeowner or searching for a home, it can be confusing to know which renovations are worth your time, your money, and which are just best left undone. Joining us from Chicago at the National Association of Realtors is Christina Pappas, president-elect of Florida realtors to give us some guidance on the issue.

As a South Florida native, Christina says one of the biggest trends here and across the country is kitchen renovations. Doing a full renovation including backsplashes, cabinets, and countertops can make a big difference for the buyer. If a full renovation isn't possible, consider upgrading the countertops and appliances.

You can also add value to your home with an updated HVAC System. A properly working plumbing system can make an impact on insurance, which is a cost new buyers are looking at. These two things can also help with leading to a smooth inspection, which can speed up the closing process.

Realtors have local knowledge to help buyers and sellers through this historical housing market. They can also assist with property taxes, insurance prices, and making sure you have the best options available for both. You can find your realtor at https://www.realtor.com/