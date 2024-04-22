Whispering Manes: Bringing the Cowboy Spirit to South Florida for a Worthy Cause

In the heart of South Florida's Kendall area, a unique organization is harnessing the power of the cowboy spirit to make a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities. Whispering Manes Therapeutic Riding Center is not your typical Southern scene, but it's bringing the joy of horseback riding to those who need it most.

The center, nestled in South Florida, serves individuals aged five and above with disabilities, aiming to enhance physical health, mental focus, and overall well-being through therapeutic riding sessions. Program Director Robin Bramson highlights the transformative power of horses, describing them as the "equalizer" that allows participants to transcend physical limitations and connect with these majestic animals.

Executive Director Helen Picard emphasizes the sense of empowerment that participants gain from interacting with horses, describing it as a confidence boost that carries over into other aspects of their lives. The non-judgmental nature of the horses provides a safe space for individuals to learn and grow, free from the pressures of daily life.

For many participants, therapeutic riding at Whispering Manes is the highlight of their week, offering a unique blend of therapy and enjoyment. Families attest to the positive impact of the program, noting improvements in physical abilities, communication skills, and overall happiness.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of Whispering Manes, assisting with various tasks from horse care to supporting riders during sessions. The center welcomes individuals of all experience levels, offering opportunities to learn and contribute to the well-being of both horses and participants.

Financial support is also vital for Whispering Manes to continue its mission of providing affordable therapeutic riding services. Donations are greatly appreciated and contribute to the center's ability to serve individuals in need within the community.

Despite its impactful work, Whispering Manes remains somewhat of a hidden gem in Miami-Dade County, with a long waitlist of individuals eager to join the program. The center invites the community to visit and learn more about its services, encouraging support and participation in their mission to make a difference, one ride at a time.

To learn more about Whispering Manes and how you can get involved, visit their center in Kendall or head to whisperingmanes.org. Join the cowboy spirit and be a part of this extraordinary initiative that is changing lives in South Florida.