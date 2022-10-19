Whitening your smile found to improve your appearance

Whitening your teeth can change your appearance and improve your self-esteem. Lifestyle Consultant, Amy Vanderoef, joined Inside South Florida to share more how Powerswabs’ Whitening System can help you improve your outlook.

“So many people opt out of smiling if their teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine and smoking. You're not as approachable,” says Vanderoef. “You're not as friendly looking. You don't look as healthy and as fresh.”

The fall holiday season is just around the corner. Powerswabs’ Whitening System may help you improve your smile in time for your holiday photos.

“It's a two-step process. The first step is two minutes with a blue swab, and we're going to lift the stains off and hydrate the teeth. Then you go in with the whitening swab for two minutes. You glide it on your teeth,” says Vanderoef. “In less than five-minute, your teeth are up to two shades whiter. Once you use Power Swabs seven-day system, you're done.”

For more information, visit powerswabs.com or call 800-376-0846

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Health Solutions Marketing.