Who Are You in 4 Words With Rob Shuter

Former publicist and gossip columnist, Rob "Naughty-but-nice" Shuter, has worked with many of the biggest stars from J-lo and P-Diddy to Alicia Keys and British royalty. He stopped by Inside South Florida to tell us that he's now adding author to the that list, with his first book "The 4 Words." The book is available now and dubbed one of the best self-help books to hit the shelves!

"The pandemic was tough on me [...] so I decided to sit at the computer each day and write some stories," explained Rob. "It really is a lesson in life, stop thinking of the big stuff because you may not do it. Start with the small stuff!"

