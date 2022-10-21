Why a mortality rate disparity among breast cancer patients exists

Breast cancer can impact all women but the mortality rate among black women is disproportionately higher and alarming. Dr. Princess Thomas Williams and Breast Cancer Survivor, Aleseia Saunders, joined Inside South Florida to share more about tests that can help save lives.

“Black women are actually 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women,” says Williams. “We have seen from multiple studies that range from triple negative breast cancer to hormone receptor positive breast cancer that Black women are significantly more likely to have genomically high-risk tumors compared to white women despite having the same clinical factors.”

Familiarizing oneself with alternative testing options can ultimately change a patient’s treatment plan.

“I'm very proud that I advocated for myself, and I opted to seek that second opinion,” says Saunders. “I also want to emphasize that there's an urgent need to ensure that all patients from whatever background are offered genomic testing and enrollments into clinical trials when eligible,” says William.

