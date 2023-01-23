Why "All the Queen's Men,” star Skyh Black says his character’s portrayal was demanding

Tyler Perry’s spicy television drama "All the Queen's Men” has returned this winter with more suspenseful twists and turns. Star of the show, Skyh Black, joined Inside South Florida to share more about his character's, Amp “Addiction” Anthony, role this season and how he was able to make it through the difficult times in his career.

“Amp has been a Godsend. I used to be a backup dancer and to marry my previous career to my current career has been nothing more than a gift,” says Black. “Amp is definitely going through a lot this season. I needed therapy after Amp. I'll say that.”

Black has experienced tumultuous times while pursuing his career. The actor says that his belief was the driving force that helped him actualize his goals.

“I always tell people to follow your dreams,” says Black. “It doesn't matter who cares or believes because it was given to you to believe. You have to follow your dreams or else you won't be fulfilled.”

“All the Queen's Men” is streaming now on BET+.

