Why and how women are starting to invest more of their money

Make way for women investors fellas because the head of Women Investors at Fidelity, Lorna Kapusta, stopped by Inside South Florida to tell all. 2020 has created a powerful catalyst for women to make their finances a priority. From Building up emergency savings to creating and updating financial plans, women are doing it all! In fact, new insights from Fidelity Investments found that more women than ever are investing extra savings.

"It's been a challenging time for everyone, but for many women it's been an opportunity to reflect and prioritize what's most important and how they can make their money help them achieve there goals," stated Kapusta.

Two thirds of women are now investing outside of retirement and emergency savings. That's a 44% increase since 2018!

