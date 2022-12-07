Why businesses are leaving money on the table

Creating a financially successful company can become taxing on an entrepreneur. CEO, Sharon Alexander-Oscar, joined Inside South Florida to share how SA Financial helps its clients build their businesses.

“We do accounting, bookkeeping, tax preparation and incorporation,” says Alexander-Oscar. “We provide assistance with loans and funding opportunities. We also do grant research for our clients.”

Developing a relationship with a trusted advisor may help novice business owners avoid missing out on key resources.

“One of the biggest concerns is that we are leaving money on the table because we're not aware of how to go about getting the money that's on the table,” says Alexander-Oscar. “I've become very passionate about informing, educating and empowering people of color and small business owners on how to get that money.”

