Why Calling Your Doctor First Could Be the Smartest Move in a Medical Emergency

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Optum and WellMed. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When unexpected health issues arise, many people instinctively head to the emergency room. But according to Dr. Amber Stephens from Optum, that may not always be the best—or fastest—option for care.

Appearing on Inside South Florida, Dr. Stephens explained why calling your primary care physician first is often the smarter move when you're not facing a life-threatening emergency.

“Only one in seven people are even admitted to the ER after they are seen,” Dr. Stephens said. “Those other six people are sent home and told to follow up with their doctor. Calling your doctor will give you the advice that's tailored to your specific condition by someone who knows your medical history. It ensures that you're getting the right care at the right time and at the right place.”

Beyond reducing long wait times and exposure to infections in crowded ERs, calling your doctor allows for more personalized, efficient treatment. “If you don't need to be going to the ER, that's going to reduce stress, provide the right level of care, and often be seen the same day or next day, and give them what they need so that they're healing,” she said.

Planning ahead is another important step. Dr. Stephens recommends saving your doctor’s contact info in your phone and posting it somewhere visible at home. “Know the hours that your doctor is open, and what services are even offered after hours,” she advised. Many practices also have rotating on-call physicians who can provide after-hours advice.

Caregivers can especially benefit from this approach. “Being a caregiver is so stressful because you want to make the best decision when you're responsible for somebody. Calling their doctor is still the best idea. The doctor knows the patient and knows what they need,” Dr. Stephens said.

For more resources and information on how to better manage your health and medical decisions, visitagehealthytoday.com.