Why celebrate Hispanic Heritage month in Florida

Lifestyle and Travel Expert, Carmen Ordonez, joined Inside South Florida to share one of the best states to visit during Hispanic Heritage month.

“Hispanic Heritage month is the perfect time to visit Florida. Florida is just rich in Hispanic culture, from delightful flavors of Latin cuisine to mesmerizing art and music,” says Ordonez. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, there are so many exciting events going on. There's the Miami Beach Salsa Festival, the Hispanic Heritage Concert Celebration in Miami, and The Fifth Annual for Taste of Latino Festival in Ybor city in Tampa.”

For more information, check out VisitFlorida.com/HispanicHeritage

