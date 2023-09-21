Watch Now
Why celebrate Hispanic Heritage month in Florida

Posted at 8:21 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 20:21:41-04

Lifestyle and Travel Expert, Carmen Ordonez, joined Inside South Florida to share one of the best states to visit during Hispanic Heritage month.

“Hispanic Heritage month is the perfect time to visit Florida. Florida is just rich in Hispanic culture, from delightful flavors of Latin cuisine to mesmerizing art and music,” says Ordonez. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, there are so many exciting events going on. There's the Miami Beach Salsa Festival, the Hispanic Heritage Concert Celebration in Miami, and The Fifth Annual for Taste of Latino Festival in Ybor city in Tampa.”

For more information, check out VisitFlorida.com/HispanicHeritage

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Visit Florida.

