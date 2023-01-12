Watch Now
Why changing a child’s car seat after a crash is safer

Posted at 5:14 PM, Jan 12, 2023
Children are precious jewels and become their parent's first concern when an auto accident occurs. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr. and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share why you should change your child’s car seat after an auto accident.

“When you get in an accident, you don't really know if there has been any damage to the car seat,” says Demesmin. “To be safe, it's better to buy a new car seat because there may be cracks or other damages that the naked eye can't see.”

If you’re questioning if an insurance company will pay for your child’s car seat replacement, Dover has the answer for you.

“If you get in a car accident and someone else is liable, they're required to maintain $10,000 of property damage liability. It covers any damage to your vehicle which includes personal property,” says Dover. “You can purchase collision coverage and no matter who's at fault that coverage will always be available and can replace your car seat.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.

