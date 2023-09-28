Why Chicago should be your next planned trip

8 Hospitality Group Founder, Carmen Rossi, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should add the Windy City to your vacay destinations list.

“In Chicago, we're a very diverse city. There are 77 communities. It's been a very fun journey to be welcomed and to have a very diverse set of concepts in food, neighborhood bars, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife,” says Rossi. “We would love to host you. The climate changes and the landscape are incredibly inspiring and beautiful, so hopefully you'll come visit us soon.”

For more information, visit 8Hospitality.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by VIP Media Solutions.