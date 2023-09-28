Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Why Chicago should be your next planned trip

Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 12:09:42-04

8 Hospitality Group Founder, Carmen Rossi, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should add the Windy City to your vacay destinations list.

“In Chicago, we're a very diverse city. There are 77 communities. It's been a very fun journey to be welcomed and to have a very diverse set of concepts in food, neighborhood bars, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife,” says Rossi. “We would love to host you. The climate changes and the landscape are incredibly inspiring and beautiful, so hopefully you'll come visit us soon.”

For more information, visit 8Hospitality.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by VIP Media Solutions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com