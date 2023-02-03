Why Clubtails is perfect for the big game

Finding the perfect beverages to match your guests’ preferences can become time consuming. Clubtails' Creative and Social Media Manager, Hailey René, joined Inside South Florida to share spirits that can help you save time and energy.

“Clubtails was launched in 2010,” says René. “It's the hottest rage right now.”

Clubtails is great for Superbowl weekend.

“It doesn't matter who you're cheering for,” says René. “You don't have to waste time grabbing ingredients, mixing them and missing the game. It’s in your fridge and ready to go from any local convenience store.”

For more information, visit clubtails.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Geloso Beverage Group.