Why consumers value established privacy and security practices online

Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 15, 2022
The invasion of your privacy can impact your level of confidence when shopping online. Red Clover Advisors’ Security and Data Expert, Jodi Daniels, joined Inside South Florida to share how businesses can keep their customers safe from the misuse of their personal data.

“I think companies are missing the opportunity and realizing how important privacy is to consumers,” says Daniels. “In fact, 52% of customers won't buy a product or service over concerns of their privacy and security practices.”

There are proactive steps a companies can implement to help protect their consumers from a data breach.

“The very first thing is actually to understand where their customers and their employees are located. In the world of privacy, the laws actually apply to where the customer is and not where the company is located,” says Daniels. “Number two, make sure you understand the data that goes through your company and what data is collected, used, stored and shared.”

For more information, visit RedCloverAdvisors.com

