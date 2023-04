WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Sharon Alexander-Oscar of SA Financials, joined Inside South Florida to share the upside of budgeting.

“A budget gives you a picture of what your estimated to bring in and spend. If you're not creating budgets, you're probably going to overspend in areas that you can actually cut back and save money, says Alexander-Oscar. “I recommend that you create a budget.”

For more information, visit SAFinancial.net

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SA Financials.